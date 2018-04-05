Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Salman Khan convicted in the blackbuck hunting case

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Apr 2018 12:28 PM

Jodhpur: Actor Salman Khan was found guilty today in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case while the other four accused stars -- Sonali Bendre, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Neelam -- were acquitted of all charges.

The trial of the case was in progress since the last 19 years and the judge in a court here had reserved the order after the final arguments on March 28.

Arguments were in progress in the court regarding the quantum of punishment for Salman.

Salman was accused in the case which took place while he was shooting for the film "Hum Saath-Saath Hain" in 1998.

What do you think about Salmna Khan?


Jeev Raksha Bishnoi Sabha has protested against the decision of acquitting the other accused stars.

Their acquittal will be challenged in the high court, said Shivraj Bishnoi, state president of the organisation.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Salman Khan, Sonali Bendre, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam, Shivraj Bishnoi, Jeev Raksha Bishnoi Sabha, Hum Saath-Saath Hain,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Salman, Saif, Tabu & others snapped at...

Salman, Saif, Tabu & others snapped at Jodhpur court
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Launch of Cricket Meets Comedy starring Shilpa,...

Launch of Cricket Meets Comedy starring Shilpa, Sunil and others
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Kamya Punjabi
Kamya Punjabi
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Vivian Dsena
Vivian Dsena
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Rahul Bhatt
Rahul Bhatt
Amal Sehrawat
Amal Sehrawat

poll

Do you think Salman Khan should be jailed?

Do you think Salman Khan should be jailed?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which TV actress was too hot to handle at the TellyChakkar's 13th B'day bash?

Which TV actress was too hot to handle at the TellyChakkar's 13th B'day bash?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days