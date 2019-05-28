Salman Khan to do a biopic on a BSF jawaan?

MUMBAI: Here’s some good news for the fans and admirers of Salman Khan! The actor might work in a film that revolves around the life of a BSF jawaan.

Yes, you read that right! The Dabangg and Bajrangi Bhaijaan fame actor has not signed the project yet, but has given his verbal nod.

A source told Pinkvilla, “Salman has always been extremely driven by stories that centre around India. Recently, a big banner approached him for a biopic they wish to produce. It will revolve around the life of a BSF jawaan and will be set in Kashmir."

The source added, “It's an extremely brave and inspirational story of this one man - an Indian soldier - who single-handedly ended the entire camp of Mujahideen militants around 12-14 years ago. Salman loved the entire idea and felt it was an untold real life story that needed to be told. He has given a verbal nod to the film already but his dates need to be figured out.”

Salman already has a few projects in his hand. He is geared up for the release of Bharat, and right after Dabangg 3, he has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah lined up. So, according to the portal, the film can only go on floors sometime around mid next year, after SLB's project that also features Alia Bhatt.