Salman Khan gears up to launch his newest find with 'Loveratri'

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan has roped in a fresh face as the lead actress of his upcoming production "Loveratri", which marks the launch of his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma as an actor in Bollywood.



Salman on Tuesday teased his fans and followers with a cryptic message before sharing a glimpse of Warina.



"Mujhe ladki mil gayi (I found the girl)," Salman tweeted.



Moments later, he shared a photograph, and wrote: "Nothing to worry na... Aayush Sharma ki film 'Loveratri' ke liye ladki mil gayi. Warina (We found the girl for Aayush Sharma's film -- Warina), Toh dont worry na, be happy na."



While Aayush is the husband of Salman's youngest sister Arpita, no other details about Warina have been shared as yet.



The film, which will be directed by Abhiraj Minawala, is said to be a love story based in Gujarat.