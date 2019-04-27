News

Salman Khan has THIS problem with digital platforms

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Apr 2019 03:15 PM

MUMBAI: Digital platforms are churning out lots of shows and many Bollywood stars are also exploring this medium. However, Salman Khan, who is geared up for the release of his upcoming film Bharat, doesn’t find the platform very cool.

The superstar doesn’t like the fact that there is no censorship on the web content.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, when he was asked if like his contemporaries, he is enticed to appear on the digital platform, Salman said, “No, I don’t like it. I mean, it’s a damn good space but I don’t like all that is being shown on the digital platforms. In films, if there are three-four extra punches, it gets censored and we get an A certificate. We get a U/A certificate only when we cut some scenes but on the web, they show anything and everything. There is no censorship. There should be an appointed body that takes that call. My problem is that young kids are also watching it because everyone has access to a phone. So, that’s not cool with me.”

The Dabangg and Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor was also asked if he will ever pursuit direction, to which, he said to the publication, “Not now. But I will [direct] at some point. I started my career wanting to be a director so I think that I will do that at some point in the future. But I will make a very small film. Badi picture ka matlab yeh nahi hota ki production mein paisa kharch karo, it means bada plot hona chahiye, and content bada hona chahiye.”

Tags > Salman Khan, digital media, Bharat, censorship, web content, kids, direction, Dabangg, Bajrangi Bhaijaan,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebrities at Global Spa Awards 2019

Celebrities at Global Spa Awards 2019
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
27 Apr 2019 02:29 PM | TellychakkarTeam
I had to learn to use cuss words for my character - Eijaz Khan
I had to learn to use cuss words for my character... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Anubhav Srivastava
Anubhav Srivastava
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Gaurav Khanna
Gaurav Khanna
Vinny Arora
Vinny Arora
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan
Roshni Chopra
Roshni Chopra
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor

past seven days