Salman Khan has THIS problem with digital platforms

MUMBAI: Digital platforms are churning out lots of shows and many Bollywood stars are also exploring this medium. However, Salman Khan, who is geared up for the release of his upcoming film Bharat, doesn’t find the platform very cool.

The superstar doesn’t like the fact that there is no censorship on the web content.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, when he was asked if like his contemporaries, he is enticed to appear on the digital platform, Salman said, “No, I don’t like it. I mean, it’s a damn good space but I don’t like all that is being shown on the digital platforms. In films, if there are three-four extra punches, it gets censored and we get an A certificate. We get a U/A certificate only when we cut some scenes but on the web, they show anything and everything. There is no censorship. There should be an appointed body that takes that call. My problem is that young kids are also watching it because everyone has access to a phone. So, that’s not cool with me.”

The Dabangg and Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor was also asked if he will ever pursuit direction, to which, he said to the publication, “Not now. But I will [direct] at some point. I started my career wanting to be a director so I think that I will do that at some point in the future. But I will make a very small film. Badi picture ka matlab yeh nahi hota ki production mein paisa kharch karo, it means bada plot hona chahiye, and content bada hona chahiye.”