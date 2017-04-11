Salman Khan releases motion poster of 'Hanuman Da Damdaar'

Superstar Salman Khan, who has lent his voice to the character of Lord Hanuman in the forthcoming animated film "Hanuman Da Damdaar", shared the link to the motion poster of the film on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Tuesday.

The actor shared the link to the poster on Facebook, captioning it: "Yeh summer hoga bada Damdaar, dekho motion poster of 'Hanuman Da Damdaar' Aaj Hanuman Jayanti ke din. (This summer will be action-packed, have a look at the motion poster of 'Hanuman Da Damdaar' on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti)".

The 21-second motion poster gives an introduction to all the characters essaying a vital role in the animated project.

Salman has lent voice to the grown-up Hanuman, but the film is more on his younger version. Other actors who have lent their voice to the characters include Javed Akhtar, Makarand Deshpande, Raveena Tandon, Kunal Kemmu and Vinay Pathak.

Scheduled to release on May 19, "Hanuman Da Damdaar" has been directed by Ruchi Narain.

