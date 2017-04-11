Hot Downloads

Darshan Pandya
Darshan Pandya
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Ansha Sayeed
Ansha Sayeed
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Anshul Singh
Anshul Singh
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

Slideshow

Trailer launch of Half Girlfriend

Trailer launch of Half Girlfriend
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Grand wedding of Iccha and Babbal

Grand wedding of Iccha and Babbal
more slideshows Click Here

poll

Did you enjoy Half Girlfriend's trailer?

Did you enjoy Half Girlfriend's trailer?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which 'kids' reality show are you EXCITED to watch?

Which 'kids' reality show are you EXCITED to watch?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Salman Khan releases motion poster of 'Hanuman Da Damdaar'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Apr 2017 04:25 PM
11 Apr 2017 04:25 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Superstar Salman Khan, who has lent his voice to the character of Lord Hanuman in the forthcoming animated film "Hanuman Da Damdaar", shared the link to the motion poster of the film on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Tuesday.

The actor shared the link to the poster on Facebook, captioning it: "Yeh summer hoga bada Damdaar, dekho motion poster of 'Hanuman Da Damdaar' Aaj Hanuman Jayanti ke din. (This summer will be action-packed, have a look at the motion poster of 'Hanuman Da Damdaar' on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti)".

The 21-second motion poster gives an introduction to all the characters essaying a vital role in the animated project.

Salman has lent voice to the grown-up Hanuman, but the film is more on his younger version. Other actors who have lent their voice to the characters include Javed Akhtar, Makarand Deshpande, Raveena Tandon, Kunal Kemmu and Vinay Pathak.

Scheduled to release on May 19, "Hanuman Da Damdaar" has been directed by Ruchi Narain.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Salman Khan, Hanuman Da Damdaar, Javed Akhtar, Makarand Deshpande, Raveena Tandon, Kunal Kemmu, Vinay Pathak,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top