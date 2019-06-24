News

Salman Khan’s new protégé is Lopamudra Raut

24 Jun 2019

MUMBAI: It is a known fact that the Bollywood star Salman Khan has been instrumental in helping and shaping the careers of many people in the entertainment world. Now, reportedly, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor is extending help to Lopamudra Raut.

Lopamudra, who represented India at the Miss United Continents and was also seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 10, is Salman’s next protégé, according to a report in spotboye.com.  The report further stated that it has been a few months that the star has been guiding Lopamudra and her friendship with the actor is getting stronger day by day. In fact, his family is also very fond of her.

The model-beauty queen is often snapped at the Khan residence at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra. She has even joined Salman’s gym recently. The Bollywood star has also ordered his personal photographer Munna to do a photoshoot of Lopamudra Raut at his farmhouse.

