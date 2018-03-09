Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Salman Khan to share stories of real heroes

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Mar 2018 02:08 PM

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan will be sharing stories of real life heroes.

Salman on Friday tweeted:

"It's time to 'Look Good Do Good' for all of us. I'm going to be sharing stories of heroes who have gone several extra miles - put someone else first, shown courage, selflessness and managed to fight for their cause and stay true to everything they stand for - Details soon Be Being Human."

On the acting front, Salman is prepping for Bharat, helmed by director Ali Abbas Zafar.

What do you think about Salman Khan?

Bharat is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father. The film, which will be shot in Abu Dhabi and Spain, besides Punjab and Delhi in India, is scheduled to hit the screens on the festivity of Eid next year (2019).

(Source: IANS) 

Tags > Superstar Salman Khan, Being Human, Ode to My Father, Abu Dhabi and Spain, Ali Abbas Zafar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

.

Recent Video
09 Mar 2018 09:44 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Terence Lewis mimics his co-judges on #TC Challenge
Terence Lewis mimics his co-judges on #TC... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Popular TV characters and their 'Spec'...

Aditi Rathore
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Anupriya Kapoor
Anupriya Kapoor
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Randeep Hooda
Randeep Hooda
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Sushant Divgikar
Sushant Divgikar
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi

poll

Will you miss watching Krrip Suri in Jeet Gayi?

Will you miss watching Krrip Suri in Jeet Gayi?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which show are you looking forward to?

show
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days