Salman Khan to share stories of real heroes

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan will be sharing stories of real life heroes.



Salman on Friday tweeted:

"It's time to 'Look Good Do Good' for all of us. I'm going to be sharing stories of heroes who have gone several extra miles - put someone else first, shown courage, selflessness and managed to fight for their cause and stay true to everything they stand for - Details soon Be Being Human."



On the acting front, Salman is prepping for Bharat, helmed by director Ali Abbas Zafar.

What do you think about Salman Khan?

Bharat is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father. The film, which will be shot in Abu Dhabi and Spain, besides Punjab and Delhi in India, is scheduled to hit the screens on the festivity of Eid next year (2019).