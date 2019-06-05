News

Salman Khan slaps security man for being rough with little fan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Jun 2019 07:40 PM

MUMBAI: Bharat, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, was one of the most awaited movies of the year 2019. It has finally released today, and their fans are just going gaga over it. Just last night, the superstar hosted a grand screening for his Bollywood gang.

While the entire B-town was present at the special screening, reports doing the rounds on the internet suggest that the superstar lost his cool at a security guard for misbehaving with a fan kid.

It certainly looks like Salman won't tolerate any misbehaviour with his little fans.

