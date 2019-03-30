Salman Khan stands by Saroj Khan after she runs out of work in the industry

MUMBAI: Saroj Khan, who is one of the most prominent dance choreographers in Hindi cinema, revealed that it was Bollywood superstar Salman Khan who supported her during her tough days.



In an interview with a publication, Saroj Khan shared that when Salman Khan came to know that she was not having any work and she was teaching Indian classical dance to young actresses, he told her now she will work with him. She also said that she knew Salman being a man of words he will keep his promise.



Previously, Salman and Saroj Khan worked together in films like Biwi Ho Toh Aisi, Biwi No.1, Andaz Apna Apna, and according to reports, the veteran choreographer might be roped in to choreograph a song in Dabangg 3 for Salman.



Speaking about Salman’s next release, he will be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat. The film also stars Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover. On the other hand, Saroj Khan recently revealed that she choreographed the climax Mujra for Madhuri Dixit in her upcoming film.