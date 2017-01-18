Hot Downloads

Salman Khan thanks fans after acquittal in Arms Act case

By TellychakkarTeam
18 Jan 2017 01:46 PM
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Wednesday thanked his supporters after getting acquitted by a court here in an over 18-year-old Arms Act violation case.

"Thank you for all the support and good wishes," Salman tweeted.

His post came when Chief Judicial Megistrate Dalpat Singh Rajpurohit, after completing the hearing on January 9 in a case registered in 1999, announced the verdict here.

Salman was accompanied to the court by his sister Alvira Khan.

Salman and a few other Bollywood actors were accused of poaching blackbucks on the night of October 1, 1998, during the shooting of Hindi movie "Hum Saath Saath Hain".

The actor was also accused of carrying and using illegal arms. A case of violation of the Arms Act provisions was registered against him.

The Rajasthan High Court in July last year acquitted Salman Khan in another case, also related to chinkara poaching.

(Source: IANS)

