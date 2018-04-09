Salman Khan thanks fans for love, support

Mumbai:Bollywood superstar Salman Khan says he has "tears of gratitude" for the overwhelming love and support his fans and loved ones showered on him during and after the trial in a 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

"Tears of gratitude. To all my loved ones who are with me and never lost hope. Thank you for being there with all the love and support. God bless," Salman tweetedon Monday.

The 52-year-old actor is out on bail after a Jodhpur court convicted him for killing two blackbucks near Kankani village in city while shooting Hum Saath Saath Hain. His co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam were co-accused, but they were acquitted, and Salman was sentenced to five years in prison.

Salman spent two days in Jodhpur Central Jail, after which he was out on bail on 7 April, much to the delight of his fans and family members and the dismay of the Bishnoi community and animal rights activists. He cannot leave the country without the court's permission.

The superstar came back to Mumbai to a hero's welcome as fans crowded outside his Galaxy Apartments home here, distributing sweets and bursting crackers to celebrate his homecoming. Salman was overwhelmed with the love and had even appeared at the balcony to wave at his fans and acknowledge their unending support.

Salman is likely to return to shoot Race 3 soon.

Earlier on Monday, his sister Arpita Khan Sharma had posted an emotional note.

"My strength, my weakness, my pride, my joy, my life, my world. God's child. God bless all the people that can't handle you or your success, I wish only positivity and happiness for you.”

"May all the jealousy and negativity fade away. I pray you shine even brighter than you are and blind everyone with your success and good deeds. Love you Bhai," she wrote.

