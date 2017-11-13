On the last day shoot of "Tiger Zinda Hai", superstar Salman Khan treated his fans to a glimpse from his next film "Race 3".

Salman on Monday shared a photograph from "Tiger Zinda Hai", where he is seen holding a bazooka in his hand.

"Last day of 'Tiger Zinda Hai' shoot and sharing with you first day of 'Race 3' picture in a bit," he captioned the image.

He later shared a photograph, where he is seen sporting a black shirt paired with dark blue blazer and wielding a gun towards the camera.

"And 'Race 3' begins," he captioned the photograph.

Presented by Tips Industries Ltd, "Race 3" is produced by Ramesh S. Taurani. It also features Saqib Saleem, Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah. The film is directed by Remo D'Souza.

On the other hand, "Tiger Zinda Hai", which also stars Katrina Kaif, is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is a sequel to "Ek Tha Tiger".

"Tiger Zinda Hai" is slated to release on December 22.