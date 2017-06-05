Hot Downloads

Salman Khan's singing woes

05 Jun 2017 03:19 PM
05 Jun 2017 03:19 PM | TellychakkarTeam
 

Bollywood star Salman Khan, who has sung songs like "Hangover" and "Main hoon hero tera", says when he sings, technicians lose sleep for several days.

During an video call with select media last week, when an international journalist requested Salman to sing the latest song "Sajan radio" from his upcoming film "Tubelight", Salman quipped: "First of all, I did not sing the song... Let me tell you something, when I sing a song, a lot of hard work goes after that. The technicians stay awake in the studio for days to make it sound perfect".

"Tubelight" is releasing on June 23.

(Source: IANS)

