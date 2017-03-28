Hot Downloads

Salman to release Asha Parekh's autobiography

By TellychakkarTeam
28 Mar 2017 03:01 PM
28 Mar 2017 03:01 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will formally release veteran actress Asha Parekhs autobiography, "The Hit Girl", here on April 10.

Asha, known as the ‘hit girl' of the 1960s for her nearly-unbroken string of successful films, shares a very special history with Salman's family.

Salman's father writer Salim Khan's second wife Helen was a close friend of Asha Parekh and her girl gang of Waheeda Reman, Nanda, Sadhana and veteran character-actress Shammi.

The entire society of iconic sisterhood would often be seen at film previews organised by Salman's father.

"Now Sadhana and Nanda are gone. It's just Helen, Waheeda, Shammi Aunty and me," sighs Asha, not prone to succumb to defeatism or pessimism.

It is this never-say-die spirit that the autobiography titled "The Hit Girl" brings forward.

"This is something I wanted to do, but hadn't gotten down to doing for a very long time. My good friend and journalist Khalid Mohammed, whom I've known for years, helped me to do it. I hope the book is liked," she said.

(Source: IANS)

Bollywood superstar, Salman Khan, autobiography, Asha Parekh, The Hit Girl

