Salman, Sonakshi spend time with kids on 'Dabangg 3' set

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Aug 2019 08:57 PM

MUMBAI: Actress-turned-politician Bina Kak on Wednesday shared a string of photographs of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, actress Sonakshi Sinha and the cast and crew of "Dabangg 3" spending some quality time with special children on the film's set.

In one photograph, shared on Bina's Instagram, Salman can be seen dancing with one of the kids.

"Dancing on the sets. Salman Khan spending quality time with children of Umang Jaipur on the sets of 'Dabangg 3'. Special tent was put up for children and they were treated with patties, wafers and pastries by the crew. They all had a ball with their favourite bhaijaan," Bina captioned the image.

In another image, Sonakshi and Bina were seen posing with a group of children.

"Sonakshi with special children of Umang on the sets of 'Dabangg 3'," she captioned it.

"Dabangg 3" is directed by Prabhudheva, and produced by Salman Khan and his brother Arbaaz Khan. The film will also launch a new face - Saiee, daughter of actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar.

According to reports, the budding actress will play the love interest of superstar Salman Khan's character, Chulbul Panday.

"Dabangg 3" is set to release on December 20.

(Source: IANS)

