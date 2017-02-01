Salman, Sonu's 'bhai-bhai' moment with Jackie Chan

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, actor Sonu Sood and action star Jackie Chan spread the message of brotherhood prior to the release of "Kung Fu Yoga", which is part of the three-film agreement signed between India and China.



In a video, posted by Salman on Twitter on Wednesday, the trio can be seen saying: "Hindi-Chini bhai bhai."



Chan was recently in India to promote his film "Kung Fu Yoga", which was shot in Dubai, Iceland, Beijing and India.



During the "Rush Hour" star's visit to Mumbai, Salman had tweeted a photo with the Hong Kong star holding panda toys in their hands.



In fact, the "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" star had also thanked Chan for giving the film to his "Chedi Singh Sonu Sood. This is the coolest".



Sonu had played Chedi Singh in the 2010 film "Dabangg", which starred Salman.



Directed by Stanley Tong, "Kung Fu Yoga" is slated to release on February 3.

