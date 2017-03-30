Salman wraps up Austria schedule of 'Tiger Zinda Hai'

Superstar Salman Khan has finished shooting the first schedule of "Tiger Zinda Hai" in scenic locales of Austria.



"Freezing journey comes to end as Salman Khan wraps first shooting schedule of 'Tiger Zinda Hai' in Tyrol, Austria," director Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted on Thursday.



He also shared a black and white image of himself with Salman, and the two are seen looking at snow-clad mountains of Austria in the frame.

A sequel to the 2012 hit "Ek Tha Tiger" which was directed by Kabir Khan, "Tiger Zinda Hai" will see Salman reunite with actress Katrina Kaif on screen.



The action sequences of the film have been directed by Tom Struthers, who has worked on Hollywood movies like "The Dark Knight" and "Inception".

(Source: IANS)