Hot Downloads

Nandish Sandhu
Nandish Sandhu
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Tarana Kapoor
Tarana Kapoor
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar
Tina Desai
Tina Desai

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

Recent Video
30 Mar 2017 06:54 PM | TellychakkarTeam
5 Reasons to watch Dhai Kilo Prem
5 Reasons to watch Dhai Kilo Prem | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

#WorldOfWeb: TV actors who are part of web-series

Nia Sharma (Twisted)
more slideshows Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Salman wraps up Austria schedule of 'Tiger Zinda Hai'

By TellychakkarTeam
30 Mar 2017 06:10 PM
30 Mar 2017 06:10 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Superstar Salman Khan has finished shooting the first schedule of "Tiger Zinda Hai" in scenic locales of Austria.

"Freezing journey comes to end as Salman Khan wraps first shooting schedule of 'Tiger Zinda Hai' in Tyrol, Austria," director Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted on Thursday.

He also shared a black and white image of himself with Salman, and the two are seen looking at snow-clad mountains of Austria in the frame.

A sequel to the 2012 hit "Ek Tha Tiger" which was directed by Kabir Khan, "Tiger Zinda Hai" will see Salman reunite with actress Katrina Kaif on screen.

The action sequences of the film have been directed by Tom Struthers, who has worked on Hollywood movies like "The Dark Knight" and "Inception".

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Salman Khan, Bollywood superstar, Austria schedule, wraps up, Tiger Zinda Hai, movie, Katrina Kaif, Ali Abbas Zafar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top