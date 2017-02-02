Hot Downloads

Salman's act in 'Tubelight' 'five times better' than 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'

By TellychakkarTeam
02 Feb 2017 06:56 PM
02 Feb 2017 06:56 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Filmmaker Kabir Khan says superstar Salman Khan's performance in their upcoming film "Tubelight" is five times better than the one in their 2015 blockbuster "Bajrangi Bhaijaan".

Speaking to media at the screening of the Oscar-nominated film "Lion" on Wednesday here, Kabir said: "Salman will be seen in a completely different way in the film ('Tubelight'). If people have thought that Salman's performance is special in 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', then his performance in 'Tubelight' is five times better than it. The audience will see Salman's better performance in 'Tubelight'."

Asked about the status of the shooting of the film, the "Ek Tha Tiger" director said that only "a day's shoot is left".

After delivering hit films like "Ek Tha Tiger" and "Bajrangi Bhaijaan", is there any pressure?

"I made a film and now it's up to the audience to decide whether the film is good or bad. However, I don't carry forward the pressure of the past film. Otherwise, I would have made another movie like 'Ek Tha Tiger'.

"We have made 'Tubelight' and if people like the film, the business will be similar or more than 'Bajrangi...' and if they don't, then it would be a bit low."

Talking about the challenges he faced during the shooting, he said: "I shot this film in Ladakh. That was the most challenging... to shoot the film in that location."

Kabir also strongly condemned the recent attack on ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Jaipur.

He found it "shocking and horrific".

"I can't believe that it happened in my country. Everybody has the right to express things but in a democratic way and not in a hooliganism way. It's disgusting."

"Tubelight" is slated for an Eid release.

(Source: IANS)

