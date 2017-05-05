Hot Downloads

Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika Arora Khan
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Remo D'Souza
Remo D'Souza
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Ashima Bhalla
Ashima Bhalla
Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika Arora Khan
Harshad Arora
Harshad Arora

quickie
Farhan Imroze

I have nothing against one night stands: Farhan Imroze

more quickie Click Here

Slideshow

TV actors who donned FEMALE avatar!

Karan Patel (Yeh Hai Mohabbatein)
more slideshows Click Here

pic of the day
Beau-TEA

Beau-TEA

more pics Click Here

poll

Which upcoming show are you waiting to watch?

Which upcoming show are you waiting to watch?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Salman's bodyguard appointed for Bieber's security

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 May 2017 03:06 PM
05 May 2017 03:06 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Superstar Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera has been roped in to handle the security for the Jio Justin Bieber Purpose World Tour.

Shera, whose real name is Gurmeet Singh Jolly, has been considered the most trusted aide of Salman for over 20 years.

Informed sources say he will be personally monitoring the security arrangements of Justin Bieber during his stay in India later this month.

As a sign of his loyalty, Salman chose to use the badge and uniform of Shera's own firm, Tiger Security, in his 2011 film "Bodyguard".

In the past, he has handled the security of international actors like Will Smith, Jackie Chan and Keanu Reaves.

Salman himself might play host to the Grammy Award winning singer, who will arrive in the country on May 8 for his show, organised by White Fox India, on May 10 here.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Salman Khan, Shera, Bieber security, Will Smith, Jackie Chan, Keanu Reaves,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top