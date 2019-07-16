News

Salman's Bottle Cap Challenge leads to troll trouble

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Jul 2019 12:35 PM

MUMBAI : Superstar Salman Khan intended to give a message on water conservation with his Bottle Cap Challenge, but that has led to people questioning his religious belief.

On Sunday, Salman shared his version of the Bottle Cap Challenge, which is about people coming up with inventive ways to unscrew a bottle cap. Instead of kicking the cap, Salman blew off the already-loosened bottle cap and drank the water, ending the video by saying "Paani bachao (Save Water)".

While fans of the Bollywood superstar lauded his act, there was a part of the video which caught the ire of a section of people.

Salman starts the video with the gesture of folded hands as if he is praying, then raises the hands for prayer, and ends it with a Holy Cross gesture.

This was enough for users on social media to question his religious beliefs.

One user wrote: "Salman Khan, are you Muslim or Christian?", while another posted: "Firstly, he did namaste then dua and then cross sign.. he just wants (to) say he is a secular Indian and believes in all religions."

Yet another user wrote: "Which religion do you believe in? Please decide."

In the past, Salman has maintained that he doesn't believe in judging people on the basis of where they come from or their religion, and added that he believes in sending out a message -- "We all are humans, and should live in harmony."

(SOURCE : IANS)

Tags > Salman Khan, Bottle Cap Challenge, troll trouble, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Launch of Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood’s music...

Launch of Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood’s music video
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Music video launch of Darmiyaan

Music video launch of Darmiyaan
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Kartik Bhavishya
Kartik Bhavishya
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Aakanksha Juneja
Aakanksha Juneja

past seven days