Salman Khan's piercing eyes catch the eye from the first look of his next movie "Tiger Zinda Hai".

The superstar, who was praised for his action avatar in the 2012 film "Ek Tha Tiger", flaunts a revengeful demeanour in the first look of upcoming spy thriller film "Tiger Zinda Hai". The look was revealed by Salman on Twitter on Wednesday, a day before Diwali.

In the image, Salman can be seen with a bruised forehead, while he holds up a gun and stares into the viewers' eyes.

"No one hunts like a wounded tiger," reads the poster.

Salman tweeted: "Diwali gift.... pasand aaya? Ab Christmas pe milna... 'Tiger Zinda Hai'."

The Yash Raj Films (YRF) project is a sequel to "Ek Tha Tiger" and will return Salman and actress Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The two have previously worked in films like "Yuvvraj", "Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?" and "Partner".

(Source: IANS)