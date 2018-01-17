Samir Soni says Ayaz is an underrated actor

Ayaz Khan, best known for starring in the show "Dill Mill Gayye", is a very underrated actor and hasn't got his due in the industry, says actor-director Samir Soni.



"Ayaz is a very underrated actor. For me, he is fantastic. He has not got his due and I feel bad," Samir said in a statement.



Ayaz will be soon seen in Samir's psychological thriller "My Birthday Song". The film has been written and directed by Samir.



"His character in the film is of a devil. He has an evilest charm. When he smiles, there is a devil's impression in it. We call him the ‘lovable rascal'. Even in real life if he is after something, he is so endearing in that, you like it. That's what a devil does. Devil comes in different faces and for me, Ayaz personifies that," said Samir.



"My Birthday Song", which also features Sanjay Suri and Nora Fatehi, is slated to release on Friday.