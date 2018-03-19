Home > Movie News > Movie News
Sanjana Sanghi finalised for 'The Fault In Our Stars' remake

19 Mar 2018 11:57 AM

Mumbai: Sanjana Sanghi has been finalised to star opposite actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the Hindi adaptation of the 2014 hit Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars.

Presented and produced by Fox Star Studios, the shoot will begin by mid 2018. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra will make his debut as a director with this film. Oscar winner A.R. Rahman is also on board to compose the music for the romance drama.

Chhabra said, "I met Sanjana first during the casting of Rockstar. She was a young and dynamic girl with great energy. After a few years she reconnected for a few ad casting jobs -- she came across as a mature young lady and to my surprise she was a fabulous actor."

"I was instantly sure that I would love to make a film with her one day. Once The Fault in Our Stars script was ready, she fitted right in, the perfect face. Well, I can't wait to create magic with this talented girl," he added.

Rucha Pathak, Chief Creative Officer, Fox Star Studios, said, "Mukesh called me out of the blue one day to meet her... and she had a striking and yet innocent personality but what really caught my attention was when Mukesh screen tested her.”

"She nailed it in her audition and we knew right away she was our leading lady. Looking forward to launching this talented young lady in Mukesh's directorial debut," she added with a smile.

The Fault In Our Stars is based on John Green's bestselling novel. The Hollywood film features Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort.

(Source: IANS)

 
 
