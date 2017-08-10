Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, who is making a comeback to films with "Bhoomi" after serving a jail-term, on Thursday launched the movie's trailer on his daughter Trishala's birthday.



The film celebrates the bond between a father and daughter, and Sanjay felt it was fitting to launch the trailer on Trishala's birthday.



His daughter sent an emotional voice note to her "Daddy Duke", and it was played at the launch, which was attended by the team behind Sanjay's biopic -- Rajkumar Hirani, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor.



In the voice note, Trishala said: "Dearest Daddy Duke, it feels so nice to know that you chose my birthday to release the trailer of 'Bhoomi'. It gives me the joy to know you have chosen a film based on the father-daughter relationship as your comeback film. I am really really proud of you dad, you are stronger than you ever know and I am really blessed to be a part of your life. I love you forever. Trishala."



Sanjay said "Bhoomi" is a special film and that he was a little sceptical facing the camera after three years, but said his working style has not changed.



"I still do not read the script or look at the monitor after shots. I do not look at what the other actors are doing. I think my working style has not changed," said the actor, who also said he believes in the 'Beti bachao' campaign.



The actor was arrested for illegal possession of arms in a case related to the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, in which over 250 people were killed and several hundred were wounded. He was released from the Yerwada Central Jail in Pune last year.



Directed by Omung Kumar, the film features Aditi Rao Hydari as Sanjay's onscreen daughter. The film is releasing on September 22.



Omung, who has directed Sanjay for the first time, said: "Honestly, I was a little nervous to direct him because Sanjay Dutt is an aura and I wanted to break that completely into a character. But directing him is a dream comes true."