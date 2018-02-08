Home > Movie News > Movie News
Sanjay Dutt’s niece Nazia Hussain in Rajniesh-Krushna starrer 'Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle'

Vinay MR Mishra's picture
By Vinay MR Mishra
08 Feb 2018 01:41 PM

Mumbai: Sanjay Dutt’s niece Nazia Hussain, who made her debut with Telugu remake of Aashiqui 2, Nee Jathaga Nenundali, has been winning hearts with her performance.

Now the beautiful starlet is all set to sprinkle her magic in the Hindi film industry. Earlier there were reports that the lady will be seen in the sequel of 'Tom Dick and Harry.' However, the latest TellyChakkar has heard is about her next film.

According to our exclusive information, TellyChakkar has learned that Nazia, who made her Hindi debut with Yeh Jo Mohabbat Hai (2012), is doing a comedy film. Bollywood hottie Rajniesh Duggal and comedian Krushna Abhishek are featuring together for an upcoming comedy film. In the same film, Nazia will be playing the female lead.  

Moreover, the venture, that earlier had a working title, has now finalized its title. The makers have zeroed down 'Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle' to be the film’s name. As the name suggests, it is going to be a love-triangle and Nazia will apparently be the Bhabhi, the common interest and feud between both the actors. 

The producers had plans to keep Nazia’s involvement under the wraps; however, it is not so easy to hide information from TellyChakkar. The actors have already completed the schedule of the movie and it is set to release soon.

The comedy drama is directed by debutante Vinod Kumar. This will be one of Rajniesh’s releases in 2018. Duggal, 38, the winner of Mr. Grasim India, was last seen in Aarambh(2017). On the other hand, Krushna, 34, will be back on big screen after two years. He was last seen in Kya Kool Hai Hum 3 (2016).

 
