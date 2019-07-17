News

Sanjay Dutt says THIS on recreation of his song Saki Saki featuring John Abraham-Nora Fatehi

MUMBAI: The film Batla House has been making headlines. It stars John Abraham. The film is now grabbing eyeballs for its recently released song.  

The song Saki Saki from Sanjay Dutt starrer Musafir (2004) is recreated for Batla House. The original song features Sanjay Dutt along with Koena Mitra. The recreated version stars John Abraham and Nora Fatehi together which was released recently.

According to a report in Times of India, recently, at an event, Sanjay Dutt was asked about his thoughts on the recreated version of Saki Saki, to which the actor said, "It's great. The song is being remade itself shows that the song is still very popular. So it's a really good thing.") 

Speaking about his upcoming projects, Sanjay Dutt will be seen in films like Panipat, Shamshera, and Bhuj: The Pride of India.
