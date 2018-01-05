Hot Downloads

Sanjay Dutt's biopic gets a new release date

By TellychakkarTeam
05 Jan 2018 03:35 PM
For those awaiting to see how Ranbir Kapoor brings alive the story of Sanjay Dutt on the big screen, the wait has become a little longer. The biopic on the "Khalnayak" star will now release on June 29, 2018, instead of March 30.

The makers announced the news in a statement on Friday.

Apart from Ranbir, who even put on weight to fit Sanjay's shoes for the biopic, the film stars Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Karishma Tanna, Vicky Kaushal and Jim Sarbh.

Presented by Fox Star, the untitled Dutt biopic is co-produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Hirani.

Sanjay, son of late actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis, has had a career full of ups and downs and a tumultuous personal life, which has seen him through a jail term and multiple marriages.

Tags > Ranbir Kapoor, Khalnayak, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Karishma Tanna, Vicky Kaushal, Jim Sarbh, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Fox Star, Sunil Dutt, Nargis,

