Sanjay Dutt's biopic to release March 30, 2018

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's yet untitled Sanjay Dutt biopic will release on March 30 next year.



It is a biographical drama film, written and directed by Hirani, and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.



The movie is part of a three-film deal signed by Fox Star Studios with Hirani and Chopra, read a statement issued on Friday.



"The collaboration commences with Sanjay Dutt's untitled biopic releasing on March 30th 2018, followed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra's directorial next," the statement read further.



Sanjay Dutt's biopic features Ranbir Kapoor as the protagonist of the movie. It also stars Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Karishma Tanna, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza and Jim Sarbh.

(Source: IANS)