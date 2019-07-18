News

Sanskari' Vidya Balan's 'time pass gyan'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Jul 2019 06:00 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Vidya Balan seemed to be in a mood of goofing around as she shared a "time pass" video of herself lip syncing some "sanskari gyan" with a funny twist.

In the Instagram video, Vidya is sporting a desi married woman look, wearing a bright red sari, sindoor and a bindi.

The clip begins with a man's voice saying how an unmarried woman's body is home to nine goddesses and that it is the husband's action that will decide which goddess will get active in her life post marriage.

She captioned the hilarious video which was seen by 3 lakh people as: "Some tak-tuk time pass." 

On the work front, Vidya, who was last seen in "Tumhari Sulu", is gearing up for the release of "Mission Mangal", which is based on the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), or the Mangalyaan project to put a space probe into Mars' orbit, launched by ISRO in November 2013.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Sanskari, Vidya Balan's, time pass gyan, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
18 Jul 2019 07:03 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Cast of Bahu Begum reveal each-others secrets
Cast of Bahu Begum reveal each-others secrets | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Fun on the sets of Dance India Dance

Fun on the sets of Dance India Dance
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Ansha Sayeed
Ansha Sayeed
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Sonu Sood
Sonu Sood
Yashashri Masurkar
Yashashri Masurkar
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Tina Desai
Tina Desai
Aasma Siddiqui
Aasma Siddiqui
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Ridhima Pandit
Ridhima Pandit

past seven days