Sara Ali Khan is all praises for Kartik Aaryan

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aryan are two popular names in B-town. Both the actors have carved a niche for themselves by showcasing their talent in their respective films. The duo has now collaborated for a film, and apart from their work, the duo is making headlines for their rumoured love affair.



Sara and Kartik have come together for Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal, which is a sequel to Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Love Aaj Kal. In a recent interview with Femina, Sara spoke about the experience of working with Imtiaz and Kartik. She was asked about her experience of working with her ‘celebrity crush’ and she was all praises for her Aaj Kal co-actor. The actress shared that she has had a gala time while working with him on the film. “Kartik is a talented actor, giving co-actor, and a considerate person; working with him has been a blast. We’re both Imtiaz Ali fans, and I can’t believe we’ve been given this opportunity.”



For the uninitiated, on Karan Johar’s show, Sara had revealed that she has a crush on Kartik.

Speaking about Aaj Kal, the film is slated to release on 14 February 2020.