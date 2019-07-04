Sara Gesawat bags Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot Part one- The Haunted Ship

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the entertainment industry.

We already reported about actress Sara Gesawat being roped in for ALTBalaji’s upcoming web-series Hum Tum Aur Them and also she will be seen in Netflix’s Typewriter.

Now, the latest update is that the young actress will soon share screen space with the promising Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming horror movie Bhoot Part One- The Haunted Ship produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

A source close to the project revealed, “ Sara will have an important role in the movie”.

We couldn’t connect with Sara for her comment.

