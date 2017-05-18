'Sarkar 3' made me rise to my art: Amit Sadh

Actor Amit Sadh has thanked his fans for all the love and appreciation for "Sarkar 3" and says the film has made him rise to his art.



"'Sarkar 3' a film that has arrived and made me rise to my art. It did border disappointment to many cinegoers nevertheless it gathered appreciation for the skilled craft in a few segments," Amit tweeted on Wednesday night.



The actor, who played Shivaji Nagre in the Ram Gopal Varma's directorial, understands that happiness and sadness work in tandem.



"I feel the parallels of life; happiness and sadness work in tandem. I humbly hold gratitude for the tireless effort of all those who put this film through, from its inception and till after, to even today, to make it happen," he added.



The 33-year-old actor says he can "only strive to better my stride and walk ahead. Thank you for the love and appreciation."



"Sarkar 3" is a political crime thriller film. This is the third installment of the "Sarkar" franchise which stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan again in the lead role along with Ronit Roy, Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee and Yami Gautam.

(Source: IANS)