News

In search of a good screenwriter who's a former journalist: Imtiaz Ali

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Aug 2018 09:03 PM

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali says he is in search of a good screenwriter who has earlier worked as a journalist, for a film that he has in mind on the media.

Imtiaz was interacting with the media to promote his forthcoming production Laila Majnu, along with his filmmaker brother Sajid Ali, here on Thursday.

Earlier, Imtiaz had mentioned that he wanted to make a film on media.

Asked about the development on that front, he said, "I think Rajkumar Hirani showed a lot of things about media in Sanju, but actually I have a story in mind and I want to develop that.

"For that, I need a good screenwriter who has earlier worked as a journalist. Then, it will be good to develop that story."

On his upcoming projects, Imtiaz said, "As of now, I have written four stories and out of that, I haven't chosen which one to make. So, I am in the middle of that process."

Imtiaz's last directorial was Jab Harry Met Sejal, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.

He has presented the forthcoming Laila Majnu, directed by his brother.

What was the challenging part about making Laila Majnu?

"Its story is so intense that if you want to make a film on that, then you have to get into that intense zone and that's the difficult task. So, we tried to work on that front."

Laila Majnu is set in Kashmir, and it's about a journey of love, filled with insurmountable obstacles.

Based on the classic story of Laila Majnu, this contemporary take on the tale has been penned by Imtiaz. It will hit the screens on 7 September.

Tags > Imtiaz Ali, Laila Majnu, Sajid Ali, Jab Harry Met Sejal, Sanju, TellyChakkar, Bollywood, movies,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choice winner

pic of the day
Erica Fernandes

Pyaar

more pics Click Here

Slideshow

Voot announces premium web series

Voot announces premium web series
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Madalsa Sharma
Madalsa Sharma
Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Manish Goyal
Manish Goyal
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Shaheed Bhagat Singh

poll

Which show’s upcoming season are you looking forward to?

Which show’s upcoming season are you looking forward to?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which fresh pairing are you looking forward to?

Which fresh pairing are you looking forward to?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days