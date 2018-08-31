In search of a good screenwriter who's a former journalist: Imtiaz Ali

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali says he is in search of a good screenwriter who has earlier worked as a journalist, for a film that he has in mind on the media.

Imtiaz was interacting with the media to promote his forthcoming production Laila Majnu, along with his filmmaker brother Sajid Ali, here on Thursday.

Earlier, Imtiaz had mentioned that he wanted to make a film on media.

Asked about the development on that front, he said, "I think Rajkumar Hirani showed a lot of things about media in Sanju, but actually I have a story in mind and I want to develop that.

"For that, I need a good screenwriter who has earlier worked as a journalist. Then, it will be good to develop that story."

On his upcoming projects, Imtiaz said, "As of now, I have written four stories and out of that, I haven't chosen which one to make. So, I am in the middle of that process."

Imtiaz's last directorial was Jab Harry Met Sejal, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.

He has presented the forthcoming Laila Majnu, directed by his brother.

What was the challenging part about making Laila Majnu?

"Its story is so intense that if you want to make a film on that, then you have to get into that intense zone and that's the difficult task. So, we tried to work on that front."

Laila Majnu is set in Kashmir, and it's about a journey of love, filled with insurmountable obstacles.

Based on the classic story of Laila Majnu, this contemporary take on the tale has been penned by Imtiaz. It will hit the screens on 7 September.