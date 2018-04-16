Home > Movie News > Movie News
Serious crimes ignored and celebs made soft targets: Mika Singh

Mumbai: Popular Punjabi singer Mika Singh has urged quick and stern action against those who raped an eight-year-old. He says people tend to forget such instances and focus on Salman Khan's blackbuck poaching case just because celebrities are soft targets.

"I think stern action should be taken against criminals. This is not a single instance as I think our problem is that we tend to forget these kinds of incidents in four to five days which is very bad. I think every time we have to oppose instances like these, we only concentrate on Salman Khan's 'blackbuck hunting case' and our agencies are investing their money, time and energy in that case. But we are ignoring a severe offence (the rape incident)," Mika told the media here on Saturday.

The gruesome incident involved the gang rape and murder of a young girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua.

"I want to urge Hindus and Muslims not to fight against each other because this is a serious issue and that girl could have been a daughter from any religion. So we shouldn't create controversy in this matter. Our soft targets are celebrities and politicians and we are ignoring serious crimes which are happening in our country. So I think quick and stern action should be taken against criminals who have been a part of this shameful act," Mika added.

The singer spoke at the launch of a new song titled "Hulle hullare" on Saturday.

Mika has now started promoting new singing talent in the industry under his company 'Music & Sound'.

What do you think about Mika Singh?

Asked if he is following a path similar as Salman Khan, who too promotes new talent in film industry, Mika said, "The entire world should get inspired by Salman (Khan) bhai. He is my elder brother.”

"He also promotes talented people and he supported me as well and my songs also supported him, which I tell him jokingly. He is a great man and we should follow his style,” he added.

Mika signed off saying, "We should also promote new talent irrespective of age factor."

(Source: IANS)

