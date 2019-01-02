Seven fresh pairs in Bollywood to look forward to in 2019

MUMBAI: A new year begins with lots of hopes and aspirations! Bollywood filmmakers too have high hopes for 2019. In addition to content, the chemistry between the lead pair is crucial for the success of a film. This year, Hindi cinema will see several new pairs acting in films of different genres.



We present seven fresh pairs. Take a look and let us know which is your favourite.



1 Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor



Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen together for the first time in the film Brahmastra, a film that has a supernatural twist and will release during Christmas. The fact that they are romantically involved in real life as well has ignited audiences’ curiosity, and we can’t wait for the film to hit the theatres.



2 Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh



Alia Bhatt has also paired up with Ranveer Singh for the first time for Zoya Akhtar’s musical drama called Gully Boy. It is the true story of a rapper. Before this film, Alia and Ranveer have done many ads together.



3 Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty



Manto actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Hero actress Athiya Shetty have paired up for the first time in the family drama Motichoor Chaknachoor.



4 Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey



Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani actress Deepika Padukone will be seen alongside Vikrant Massey, who was a popular TV actor before his Bollywood stints. They will be seen for the first time together in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapak, a film inspired by Lakshmi Aggarwal's struggle after an acid attack left her face mutilated.



5 Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar



Actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar will be seen together for the first time in Sonchiriya, directed by Abhishek Chaubey.



6 Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor



In addition to Sonchiriya, Sushant Singh Rajput has another release called Chhichhore. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the comedy film will see Sushant and Shraddha as the leads. This is the first time the actors are working together.



7 Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani



Shahid Kapoor is playing the central role in the Hindi remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy. In the film, he will be seen pairing up with Kiara Advani, and we are curious to see if they sizzle up the screen with their onscreen chemistry.