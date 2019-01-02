News

Seven fresh pairs in Bollywood to look forward to in 2019

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Jan 2019 05:32 PM
MUMBAI: A new year begins with lots of hopes and aspirations! Bollywood filmmakers too have high hopes for 2019. In addition to content, the chemistry between the lead pair is crucial for the success of a film. This year, Hindi cinema will see several new pairs acting in films of different genres.

We present seven fresh pairs. Take a look and let us know which is your favourite.

1 Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen together for the first time in the film Brahmastra, a film that has a supernatural twist and will release during Christmas. The fact that they are romantically involved in real life as well has ignited audiences’ curiosity, and we can’t wait for the film to hit the theatres.

2 Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh

Alia Bhatt has also paired up with Ranveer Singh for the first time for Zoya Akhtar’s musical drama called Gully Boy. It is the true story of a rapper. Before this film, Alia and Ranveer have done many ads together.

3 Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty

Manto actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Hero actress Athiya Shetty have paired up for the first time in the family drama Motichoor Chaknachoor.

4 Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani actress Deepika Padukone will be seen alongside Vikrant Massey, who was a popular TV actor before his Bollywood stints. They will be seen for the first time together in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapak, a film inspired by Lakshmi Aggarwal's struggle after an acid attack left her face mutilated.

5 Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar

Actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar will be seen together for the first time in Sonchiriya, directed by Abhishek Chaubey.

6 Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor

In addition to Sonchiriya, Sushant Singh Rajput has another release called Chhichhore. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the comedy film will see Sushant and Shraddha as the leads. This is the first time the actors are working together.

7 Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani

Shahid Kapoor is playing the central role in the Hindi remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy. In the film, he will be seen pairing up with Kiara Advani, and we are curious to see if they sizzle up the screen with their onscreen chemistry.
Tags > Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty, Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey, Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar, Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani

