The video Taboo was launched by the intrepid Bollywood actress, Vidya Balan, who talks unabashedly on the most hush-hush topic in the country.

The video is a part of Kripya Dhyan De, a unique initiative that brings forth the pressing social issues, otherwise confined to individuals or to close door conversations.

The new video, Taboo, featuring the National award-winning actress, Vidya Balan, talks on how Indians consider sex or sex talk a taboo and highlights the irony of India being the most populous country.

Commenting on the video, Vidya Balan said, “It feels funny how inspite of being the most populated country in the world, we still don't talk about sex openly. The idea of Sex is looked down by people because Indian culture wants us to be sexual only in the institution of marriage, for purposes of procreation. But the whole feeling, the joy of intimacy, pleasure and fun is missing. I therefore think it’s time to relook at our attitude towards Sex....We must strive for a traditional and yet modern balance for the hypocrisy related to sex to go away and our children to know that 'Sex is a feeling, not a taboo'.”