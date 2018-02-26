Home > Movie News > Movie News
Shabana Azmi cancels Holi party after Sridevi's demise

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Feb 2018 03:15 PM

Mumbai:Veteran actress and social activist Shabana Azmi has cancelled her Holi party as a sign of respect to late actress Sridevi.

"Our Holi party at Janki Kurir stands cancelled on March 2 in the wake of Sridevi's passing away," Shabana tweeted on Monday. 

Sridevi, 54, died on Saturday night in Dubai following cardiac arrest.

The Padma Shri recipient was there to attend the marriage function of actress Sonam Kapoor's cousin Mohit Marwah, along with husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi. 

What do you think of Shabana Azmi?

The funeral is likely to take place on Monday, although there is no word from the family on this yet

