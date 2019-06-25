Shabana Azmi, Shefali Shah to reunite after 14 years for his medical thriller

MUMBAI: Here’s some good news for the fans of Shabana Azmi and Shefali Shah! The duo is all set to come together for Mozez Singh's upcoming television show. With this, the two will be reuniting after 14 years.

Well-known director and producer, Mozez Singh, will be stepping into the world of television with his upcoming project, which is going to be a medical thriller. And the leading ladies will be re-uniting in his TV show after featuring in the film 15 Park Avenue after almost 14 years! According to a report in spotboye.com, it is Mozez’s ultimate dream to direct two of India’s most superb actors, Shabana and Shefali.

The upcoming TV series is inspired by real life events and occurrences that take place in hospitals with Shefali Shah essaying the role of a doctor and Shabana Azmi playing the role of her boss and the owner of the hospital. Conflicts, relationships and the lives of these characters is the exciting gist of the show.