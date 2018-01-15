Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Makar Sankranti on the sets of 'Zero'

The Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan celebrated Makar Sankranti on the sets of his forthcoming film "Zero".



The superstar posted a photograph of himself flying a kite on Sunday and from the looks of it, seemed like a lot of fun.



"Celebrated Makar Sankranti the festival of harvesting and happiness for our farmers around the country by flying a kite on Aanand L Rai sets of 'Zero'. Too much fun," the "Don" star captioned the image.



Directed by Aanand L Rai, "Zero" features Shah Rukh in a dwarf avatar. According to Rai, this is a story that celebrates the imperfections in one's life.



The film, releasing on December 21, also features Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The actors had last featured together in "Jab Tak Hai Jaan".



This will be the first time that Shah Rukh and Rai have gotten together for a project.