Shah Rukh Khan to join hands with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his upcoming movie Izhaar?

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s Badshah Shah Rukh Khan has become very selective while choosing scripts for his upcoming movies after the failure of Zero. As per media reports, it seems that SRK has been going through some scripts but hasn't given a nod to any of them. Now, according to the latest report, Shah Rukh Khan might star in the upcoming movie of Sanjay Leela Bhansali named Izhaar. It has also been reported that Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be co-producing this movie along with Red Chillies Entertainment rather than directing it.



Since Bhansali won’t be directing the movie, there are rumours that a big director will be roped in soon.



For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan had previously collaborated with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in his iconic movie Devdas. On the work front, Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be directing upcoming movie Inshallah featuring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt. Now, if these latest reports are true, then it will definitely be a treat to watch a collaborative movie of Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.