News

Shah Rukh Khan is not quitting Sare Jahan Se Accha

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Jan 2019 03:25 PM
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is grabbing the headlines these days, as there are some media reports doing the rounds that he has decided to quit Rakesh Sharma’s biopic movie Sare Jahan Se Accha and has chosen to do Farhan Akthar’s Don 3 instead.

But it seems like these all are baseless rumours, as the writer of the movie Anjum Rajabali denied the news and said that King Khan is not quitting the movie.

SRK is still a part of the biopic, and fans can expect an announcement from the makers anytime soon. The superstar will begin preparing for his character in the film. He will be seen as a pilot in the film, who was the first Indian to travel to space.

But there is a possibility that SRK delays the shoot for Sare Jahan Se Accha and starts shooting for Farhan Akthar’s Don 3 first, as he feels he needs a big commercial release.

SRK’s last release Zero didn’t fare well at the box office, and the actor has taken a conscious decision to be careful about his upcoming releases.
Tags > Shah Rukh Khan, Sare Jahan Se Accha, Farhan Akthar, Don 3, Anjum Rajabali, Rakesh Sharma, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Recent Video
18 Jan 2019 02:36 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Roshni Walia and Mazel Vyas get emotional talking about their journey in Casting with Janet Episode6
Roshni Walia and Mazel Vyas get emotional talking... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
17 Jan 2019 06:57 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Fenil Umrigar shares about her digital and Bollywood debut
Fenil Umrigar shares about her digital and... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Hot Downloads

Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor
Farhan Akhtar
Farhan Akhtar
Tina Desai
Tina Desai
Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty
Karishma Kotak
Karishma Kotak
Karishma
Karishma Tanna
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Aishwarya Rai
Aishwarya Rai
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan

poll

Who looks the best in stripes?

Drashti Dhami, Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you like the trailer of Gully Boy?

Gully Boy
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days