Shah Rukh Khan is not quitting Sare Jahan Se Accha

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is grabbing the headlines these days, as there are some media reports doing the rounds that he has decided to quit Rakesh Sharma’s biopic movie Sare Jahan Se Accha and has chosen to do Farhan Akthar’s Don 3 instead.



But it seems like these all are baseless rumours, as the writer of the movie Anjum Rajabali denied the news and said that King Khan is not quitting the movie.



SRK is still a part of the biopic, and fans can expect an announcement from the makers anytime soon. The superstar will begin preparing for his character in the film. He will be seen as a pilot in the film, who was the first Indian to travel to space.



But there is a possibility that SRK delays the shoot for Sare Jahan Se Accha and starts shooting for Farhan Akthar’s Don 3 first, as he feels he needs a big commercial release.



SRK’s last release Zero didn’t fare well at the box office, and the actor has taken a conscious decision to be careful about his upcoming releases.