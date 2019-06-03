Shah Rukh Khan pens an emotional note for Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra

MUMBAI: Whenever one talks about Shah Rukh Khan and his films, his romantic movies like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Veer Zara, and My Name Is Khan always get a mention.

From wowing the audiences as Raj and Rahul in the past few decades, SRK has made everyone fall in love with his craft and his good looks.

And yesterday, it looks like King Khan was in a rather pensive mood at midnight. He took to Twitter to pen an emotional and appreciative note for filmmakers and his friends Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra.

He wrote, 'Dreamers r good. But if those dreams r not given a direction they mean nothing. These 2 fulfilled every dream I had, over & above every dream they had for themselves. Adi & Karan. Y share this with all? Cos u should know, more important than ur dreams r those who fulfil them for u.'

Check out the post here.