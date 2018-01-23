Is Shah Rukh Khan planning to have a fourth kid?

Mumbai, January 23, 2018: King Khan who is making headlines for his film Zero, recently mentioned during the shoot of TED Talks India Nayi Soch that he wants to have a fourth kid whom he would name Akanksha.

We all know how much he loves his kids and is protective of them. A lot of fingers were pointed at him when he became father to his third child, AbRam, through surrogacy, to which King Khan came out in the open and spoke about it confidently. We hear that he is planning to have a fourth child.

While shooting for the upcoming episode of the show, SRK was made to say ‘Akanksha’ to which he fumbled many times, which led to multiple retakes. To this he joking exclaimed, “I am fumbling with this name a lot and it’s really embarrassing because this never happens to me. I think I’m going to have a fourth kid very soon and I’m going to name her Akanksha.”

No one can beat King Khan when it comes to being witty! Or what if he’s actually planning another child? Only time will tell.