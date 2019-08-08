News

Shah Rukh Khan to play THIS cameo role in R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect?

08 Aug 2019

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a cameo role in R Madhavan's most ambitious project Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film is based on the controversial life of Kerela's ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan through his memoir Ormakalude Brahmanapadam (In the Orbit of Memories).

Earlier, there were reports that south superstar Suriya has been roped in for the Tamil version while Shah Rukh Khan was locked for the Hindi one for the same role. Now, according to a report in Latestly, the film is being worked on the post-production stage and that Shah Rukh Khan is involvement in the project. The source said, "Shah Rukh Khan has shot most of his part for the Hindi version and he is seen sharing the screen with R Madhavan, playing a 77-year-old Nambi Narayanan, who narrates his side of the story. It looks like Shah Rukh Khan's role in the film might be of an interviewer, who is interested to know more about Nambi. The rest of the film will go in flashback mode." The source added that while SRK may be interviewing Nambi, he doesn't look like he belonged to the field of media, because the scene didn't involve any mike or tape recorder. 

