This is Shah Rukh Khan’s lucky TRIO

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Jun 2019

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is on a picture-posting spree on social media, and his fans and the audiences are not complaining. The Badshah of Bollywood shared back-to-back pictures of his three children from AbRam's birthday party, which was held in May. In the latest post, Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam posed for the photographer with soft smiles on their faces.

Earlier, Shah Rukh had shared a similar picture from the party, and he captioned it saying, 'My trio of Sugar and spice and everything nice... and oh yeah! Gauri's too'. SRk and Gauri hosted a birthday party for their youngest child on his birthday on May 27th.

But very few photos from the party are available on social media, and a fan club had shared inside pictures from the party in which the Khans can be seen surrounding AbRam and his fantastic three-tier birthday cake, which had motifs of the Hulk and Captain America on it.

past seven days