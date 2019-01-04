Shah Rukh Khan’s next move, Anushka Sharma supports Virat Kohli, Janhvi Kapoor’s views on dating, and other Bollywood Updates

MUMBAI: Here we bring you thrilling updates from B-Town to keep you entertained.

Shah Rukh Khan’s next move!

Shah Rukh Khan's next project is the Rakesh Sharma biopic for which he was supposed to shoot from May. But now the shoot has been rescheduled. The shooting will start from February, hoping that this film turns out to be good for SRK as his last three outings have not fared well.

The film revolves around the life of Rakesh Sharma, a former Indian Air Force pilot and the first Indian citizen to travel to the outer space.

Anushka Sharma supports Virat Kohli at the Sydney cricket stadium

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli give fans major #couplegoals. Be it Virat's flying kisses over the bat or Anushka's blushing, their fans love everything about them.

The fourth test match between India and Australia began on 2 January. Anushka was present at the stadium to cheer for her man and we can't get enough of her expressions.

Check it out here!

Watch Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy's teaser

After winning us over with his role in Simmba, Ranveer Singh is ready to take us on his journey as a street rapper with Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy that also stars Alia Bhatt. The trailer of the film will be out on 9 January. The song Asli Hip Hop gives us a hint that the trailer is going to be even more amazing.

Check out Ranveer’s tweet here:

Janhvi Kapoor’s views on dating!

Janhvi Kapoor revealed on Famously Filmfare that dating is always a situation at her house, but she told her parents that she doesn't have to get married to every guy she likes and that they can chill.

Janhvi was also asked about her link-up with Dhadak co-star Ishaan Khatter on the show. She said that she is not dating Ishaan. Karan Johar had also asked Janhvi about reports of dating Ishaan on Koffee with Karan. She refused the rumours and also clarified that she is not in a relationship.

Gauri Khan always prefers modish looks when stepping out of home

Being a successful interior designer, Gauri Khan always prefers flaunting her work on her social media pages. She has designed the interiors of two popular restaurants in Mumbai and its launch was a star-studded event. Moreover, she has designed homes of Bollywood celebrities including Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernadez, and Sidharth Malhotra to name a few.

Coming to her style statements, she always looks modish whenever she steps out of her home. Not only this, while working on projects she never compromises with her style.

Here’s how Sara Ali Khan was finalised for Simmba

Rohit Shetty’s film Simmba starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan has been loved by the audience. Simmba is Sara’s second film and it released three weeks after her debut film, Kedarnath. During promotional interviews, the actress revealed that she messaged Rohit Shetty thrice requesting him to cast her in the film. Rohit, Sara and Ranveer were the guests on The Kapil Sharma Show’s first episode, and Rohit revealed how Sara bagged the film, Simmba.

Arsh Bajwa in short film, The Struggle

Running Shaadi actor Arsh Bajwa is doing a short film called The Struggle.

The actor said to media, “The story is about an Indian guy, who is migrated to US illegally because of the financial issues he faced. The narrative is about the struggle he has to face there. I am playing the main lead role.”

“It will be releasing in March most probably. Chase MacAnear wrote this story by getting inspired from the real incident which happened with his Indian friend this year. This is his debut as a director and writer. Shooting location for the movie is California, USA. He will send the movie to festivals. Chase is owner of five businesses at the age of 21 and that is why he is producing the whole movie himself. And if the response to the short film is good, he plans to build a full length feature film,” he added.