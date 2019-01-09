Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies wins the best VFX award for ZERO

MUMBAI: Zero was one of the most anticipated movies of the year 2018, but unfortunately, the film didn’t fare well at the box office.

The film was helmed by Anand L. Rai and starred Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in leads roles.

Though the movie was criticized for its poor script and storyline, the audience and critics applauded the actor’s performance and the hard work of the VFX team.

There was news doing the rounds that SRK was disappointed with the outcome of the film, but now here’s a piece of good news for his fans.

In a recent award function Shah Rukh’s VFX team won the best VFX for the movie Zero.

Red Chillies VFX has won many awards earlier as well. The company won for films like Krrish 3, Ra one, and Fan to name a few.