News

Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies wins the best VFX award for ZERO

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Jan 2019 08:05 PM

MUMBAI: Zero was one of the most anticipated movies of the year 2018, but unfortunately, the film didn’t fare well at the box office.

The film was helmed by Anand L. Rai and starred Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in leads roles.  

Though the movie was criticized for its poor script and storyline, the audience and critics applauded the actor’s performance and the hard work of the VFX team.

There was news doing the rounds that SRK was disappointed with the outcome of the film, but now here’s a piece of good news for his fans.

In a recent award function Shah Rukh’s VFX team won the best VFX for the movie Zero.

Red Chillies VFX has won many awards earlier as well. The company won for films like Krrish 3, Ra one, and Fan to name a few.

Tags > Zero, Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anand L. Rai, Anushka Sharma, Krrish 3, Ra one, fan, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Recent Video
09 Jan 2019 06:36 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Ridhima Pandit turns a Guest Editor; interviews Bharti Singh about KKK9
Ridhima Pandit turns a Guest Editor; interviews... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Zee TV launches Rajaa Beta

Zee TV launches Rajaa Beta
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt
Jasmin Bhasin
Jasmin Bhasin
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Pooja Misrra
Pooja Misrra
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh

poll

Do you like the trailer of Gully Boy?

Gully Boy
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which show do you enjoy watching?

Which show do you enjoy watching?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days