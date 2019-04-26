Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan secretly met at SRK's home; are they working on a movie together?

MUMBAI: Here is some news for all the Khan fans who wish to see the three Khans together on screen.



We have seen Shah Rukh and Salman come together more than once: Karan Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and a special song for Zero are a few examples. We have also seen Aamir and Salman come together in Andaz Apna Apna.



However, the trio hasn’t come together for the same movie in one frame. The three Khans met recently, and they have sparked rumours of a possible collaboration. As per a Times of India report, Salman, Shah Rukh, and Aamir met at SRK's sea-facing bungalow Mannat yesterday and had a long chat. The report states that the trio met in the evening and their meeting went on until 8 PM.



Well, the reason of the meeting is not yet out, but fans are convinced that three met for a collaboration of a movie, and if this news is true, the three Khans will set the screen on fire.