Shah Rukh Khan to star in a love story by Rajkumar Hirani?

After his last film Zero bombed at the box office, Shah Rukh Khan has been associated with many projects. Now, new reports state that King Khan will star in Rajkumar Hirani's next film.



The film will be a love story and will be produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan. People have been waiting for Shah Rukh to announce his next project after Zero. Shah Rukh and Hirani have been meeting since a few months to discuss this. It's almost finalized. Hirani will float his own banner and will not [work] with Vidhu Vinod Chopra, as has been the norm. It's a romantic drama with a strong emotional cord running through; it's right up SRK's alley.



Earlier, it was reported that Shah Rukh Khan will star in astronaut Rakesh Sharma's biopic, but the actor later opted out of the film. Then, the buzz was that Vicky Kaushal has replaced Shah Rukh Khan in the film.