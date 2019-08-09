News

Shah Rukh Khan wins hearts by dancing with his special fans on Ranveer Singh’s Apna Time Aayega

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Aug 2019 09:16 PM

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan, who has been ruling the Bollywood industry since a long time, is admired by his fans for his personality. He is regarded as the king of romance and enjoys a tremendous fan following.

The actor was recently honoured at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne with Excellence in Cinema award, if the news gave his fans a moment to rejoice, he ended up entertaining his special fans out there in Melbourne. 

Shah Rukh broke into an impromptu jig at IFFM and danced on popular number from Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy Apna Time Aayega with specially abled adults of emotion21inc. The kids as well as Shah Rukh had a gala time, leaving our hearts with warmth and generating further more affection for the actor. 

Sharing the video on the official Twitter handle of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, they tweeted, “And then @iamsrk breaks into an impromptu performance with the @emotion21inc rockstars! A moment we cherished the [email protected]@visitvictoria#IFFMAwardsNight2019 #IFFMwithSRK #iffm2019”

Take a look below:

Tags > Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood industry, Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy Apna Time Aayega, #IFFMAwardsNight2019, #IFFMwithSRK, #iffm2019, official Twitter, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
09 Aug 2019 04:28 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Sameksha Singh- I have also had a crush on my co-star Rajeev Khandelwal like the others
Sameksha Singh- I have also had a crush on my co-... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Premiere of movie Mushkil

Premiere of movie Mushkil
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma
Mansi Parekh
Mansi Parekh
Jasmine May
Jasmine May
Abhimaan Balhara
Abhimaan Balhara
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Rajev Paul
Ayushmann Khurrana
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan
Ruslaan Mumtaz
Ruslaan Mumtaz
Tanaaz Currim
Tanaaz Currim

past seven days