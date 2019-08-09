Shah Rukh Khan wins hearts by dancing with his special fans on Ranveer Singh’s Apna Time Aayega

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan, who has been ruling the Bollywood industry since a long time, is admired by his fans for his personality. He is regarded as the king of romance and enjoys a tremendous fan following.



The actor was recently honoured at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne with Excellence in Cinema award, if the news gave his fans a moment to rejoice, he ended up entertaining his special fans out there in Melbourne.



Shah Rukh broke into an impromptu jig at IFFM and danced on popular number from Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy Apna Time Aayega with specially abled adults of emotion21inc. The kids as well as Shah Rukh had a gala time, leaving our hearts with warmth and generating further more affection for the actor.



Sharing the video on the official Twitter handle of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, they tweeted, “And then @iamsrk breaks into an impromptu performance with the @emotion21inc rockstars! A moment we cherished the [email protected]@visitvictoria#IFFMAwardsNight2019 #IFFMwithSRK #iffm2019”



Take a look below:

